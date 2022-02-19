videos

BTS X Gallan Goodiyaan: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook dancing to Farhan Akhtar’s song amidst his wedding with Shibani Dandekar is AMAZING – Watch

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married today, and here's a video of BTS members dancing to the actor's song Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 19, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have tied the knot today in Khandala. The couple is celebrating this special day with their close friends and family. Amidst their wedding, we came across a video in which BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are dancing to Farhan’s song Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. While Farhan and Shibani are celebrating their big day, BTS members dancing to Gallan Goodiyaan is a treat for the actor’s as well as the boy band’s fans. Watch the video…

