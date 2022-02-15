videos

BTS X Gangubai Kathiawadi: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Alia Bhatt's Dholida – Watch Video

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 15, 2022 1:42 PM IST

BTS fans love to create videos where Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance to Indian songs. Recently, we came across a video in which the band of boys is dancing on Alia Bhatt’s song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Just like most of ARMY’s edits, this one too is nearly perfect. We would surely like to know Alia’s reaction to BTS dancing on her song. Meanwhile, the actress is also being praised for her moves in the track. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 25th February 2022.

