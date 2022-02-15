Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with her moves in Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, watch BTS members dancing on the song. Watch the video here...

BTS fans love to create videos where Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance to Indian songs. Recently, we came across a video in which the band of boys is dancing on ’s song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Just like most of ARMY’s edits, this one too is nearly perfect. We would surely like to know Alia’s reaction to BTS dancing on her song. Meanwhile, the actress is also being praised for her moves in the track. Directed by , Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on 25th February 2022.