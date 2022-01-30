videos

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 30, 2022 6:35 PM IST

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dancing to Indian songs is nothing new. A few days ago, an edited video of them dancing on the songs of Pushpa had gone viral, and now, a video of BTS members dancing on Shamita Shetty's Sharara Sharara has grabbed everyone's attention. Well, fans are living this edit. Meanwhile, Shamita is one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 15 and her fans want her to win the reality show. The actress has impressed everyone with her stint in the house. It will be interesting to watch whether she will take home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy or not.

