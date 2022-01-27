videos

BTS X Shehnaaz Gill: Jin dancing on Sadda Kutta Tommy is the best thing you will see today – Watch Video

A video of BTS member Jin dancing on Shehnaaz Gill's Sadda Kutta Tommy has gone viral. Watch the video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 27, 2022 11:40 AM IST

We have watched many video edits in which BTS members are dancing to Indian songs. Now, we have found a video in which BTS member, Jin, is dancing on the song version of Shehnaaz Gill’s famous dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, Sadda Kutta Tommy. Well, it’s a hilarious edit, and we have to say that AMRY is super creative. It’s Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday today, so this video will surely be a treat for her fans. In the past few days, we have watched video edits in which BTS members dance on Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s songs, Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Saami Saami.

