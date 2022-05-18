Cannes 2021: Decoding Deepika Padukone’s RETRO look in Sabyasachi saree – Deets Inside

Deepika Padukone looks extremely beautiful in a retro look, for Cannes day 1 she opted for a Sabyasachi saree, paired with traditional jewelry. Have a look at the video

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022: The Cannes Film Festival has started and Bollywood actresses are making everyone crazy on the red carpet with their fashion style. Recently, a new look of Deepika Padukone has come out in which she is wearing a saree of Indian designer Sabyasachi, not only this, everything from her jewelry to makeup was quite special. In this video we are telling you about his look. Deepika Padukone is representing India as a jury member in 75th Cannes film festival.