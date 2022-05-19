Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic entry to Pooja Hegde's dreamy look; all that turned heads on the red carpet

Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore 3D floral motifs black gown was by Dolce and Gabbana. Tamannaah Bhatia wore Yanina Couture gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Watch the full video to know more about Cannes Film festival 2022 day 2.
Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde walked on a red carpet in full confidence. Deepika Padukone was seen in a black coloured pantsuit designed by international label named ArdAzAei paired it with a silver neckpiece. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore 3D floral motifs black gown was by Dolce and Gabbana. Tamannaah Bhatia wore Yanina Couture gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Watch the full video to know more about Cannes Film festival 2022 day 2.