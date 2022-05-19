videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Throwback: Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction to a fan who wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai is just priceless – watch video

Interviews

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on reuniting onscreen with Aishwarya Rai and the secret behind Aaradhya's happiness during lockdown [Exclusive]

News and Gossip

[VIDEOS] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives an overwhelming speech as she hoists the Indian flag in Melbourne with daughter Aaradhya

News and Gossip

7 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got INTIMATE before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - watch videos!

Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic entry to Pooja Hegde's dreamy look; all that turned heads on the red carpet

Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore 3D floral motifs black gown was by Dolce and Gabbana. Tamannaah Bhatia wore Yanina Couture gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Watch the full video to know more about Cannes Film festival 2022 day 2.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 19, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Cannes 2022 Day 2 wrap up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde walked on a red carpet in full confidence. Deepika Padukone was seen in a black coloured pantsuit designed by international label named ArdAzAei paired it with a silver neckpiece. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore 3D floral motifs black gown was by Dolce and Gabbana. Tamannaah Bhatia wore Yanina Couture gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Watch the full video to know more about Cannes Film festival 2022 day 2.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all