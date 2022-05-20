videos

Cannes 2022 Day 3 Roundup: From Deepika Padukone in red to Aditi Rao Hydari's glam debut and more

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 20, 2022 7:29 PM IST

Cannes 2022 Day 3: The 'Cannes Film Festival' has started. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has also reached Cannes as a jury member for the first time. Indian stars were also seen on the third day of Cannes. From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai, all the Bollywood actresses have spread their flames. If we talk about TV actress Hina Khan, then the discussion of her beauty is in full swing. The actress has killed everyone with her performance at the 75 Cannes festival. Hina Khan is seen wreaking havoc on the hearts of fans with her latest look. Hina grabbed all the attention from her look wearing an off shoulder lilac gown on the Cannes red carpet. Apart from this, Aditi Rao Hydari is also ready to stun the Cannes red carpet. The actress is about to make her debut in Cannes. Watch the Cannes Day-3 look of Indian stars in this video.

