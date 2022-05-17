videos

Watch Next

Videos

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone suffers an OOPs moment at the airport [WATCH VIDEO]

Videos

The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh's reaction to the comedian flirting with his wife Deepika Padukone will make you go ROFL [WATCH VIDEO]

Videos

EID 2022: Salman Khan- Shehnaaz Gill to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, list of best dressed celebrities at Arpita Khan Sharma’s party

News and Gossip

Eid 2022: Shah Rukh Khan keeps tradition; waves at fans from Mannat balcony; netizens say, 'Definition of stardom' [Inside Pics and Videos]

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone impresses one and all with her no-makeup look at the film festival

Deepika Padukone at 75th Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone is all set for 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika's look is gone viral recently where she wore multi color dress and was looking perfectly gorgeous. Let's watch the video and know more about her looks.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 17, 2022 2:48 PM IST

Deepika Padukone at 75th Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone is all set for 75th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone will be representing India at Cannes 2022. The Bollywood actress shared a video on her Instagram account of arriving at the airport and thinking about what is next? She showed off her No- makeup look and she was seen wearing white t-shirt and blue denims along with a blue jacket. One more look is gone viral recently where she wore multi color dress and was looking perfectly gorgeous. Let’s watch the video and know more about her looks.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all