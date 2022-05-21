videos

Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise attends the film festival for the first time in three decades; gets emotional with the surprise Palme d’Or award

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt comment on India hosting Cannes one day will make every Indian proud

Cannes 2022: TV divas Helly Shah and Hina Khan GLAM up the red carpet with their stunning looks – Must Watch

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela looks straight out of a fairytale in a white gown

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; who slayed at the red carpet on Day 3?

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, nailed the red carpet with their look on the 3rd day at Cannes 2022. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 21, 2022 8:30 AM IST

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022: At the Cannes Film Festival, the Bollywood actress herself is making headlines with her looks. Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone arrives at Cannes 2022 as a jury member, and Fans have their eyes set on Deepika's attire. Recently, on Day 3 of Cannes, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a red satin gown, she was looking very cute in a deep neck gown, not only Deepika, but Aishwarya Rai's look was also in the news. Aishwarya wore a pink gown, well what is the story behind that gown, you will get to know by watching this video. Watch the video for more details.

