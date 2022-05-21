Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; who slayed at the red carpet on Day 3?

Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, nailed the red carpet with their look on the 3rd day at Cannes 2022. Watch the video now.

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022: At the Cannes Film Festival, the Bollywood actress herself is making headlines with her looks. Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone arrives at Cannes 2022 as a jury member, and Fans have their eyes set on Deepika's attire. Recently, on Day 3 of Cannes, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a red satin gown, she was looking very cute in a deep neck gown, not only Deepika, but Aishwarya Rai's look was also in the news. Aishwarya wore a pink gown, well what is the story behind that gown, you will get to know by watching this video. Watch the video for more details.