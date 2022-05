#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors , , and dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Cannes 2022 is going on and many Indian celebrities are there to attend it. While Deepika Padukone is on the jury, other celebs like Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, , AR Rahman, , , and others are a part of the Indian delegation. Recently, a press conference was organised which was attended by these celebs, and there Deepika, Pooja, Tamannaah, and Urvashi performed Ghoomar. ANI took to Twitter to share the video and it's a treat to watch these actresses dance together.