Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt comment on India hosting Cannes one day will make every Indian proud

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's heartfelt message at the Cannes film festival 2022, will make you feel proud. Watch the full video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 19, 2022 7:03 PM IST

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in news these days, people are always waiting for her to look at the Cannes Film Festival, but this time Deepika has reached Cannes as a jury member and people are looking very happy with this. Not only this, but Deepika's Cannes look is also making headlines continuously for 2 days. Let us tell you that recently a video of Deepika is going viral on social media where she is seen speaking something about India. You will also be very proud to hear her speech. Do watch the video for more information.

