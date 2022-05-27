View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone had all her fans and most of India raving for her when it was announced that she will be at Cannes 2022 as a jury member. However, no sooner than she landed at the French Riviera, the Pathaan actress invited trolling for what she said to what she wore. The recent one being her orange dress that she was brutally trolled for as it looked extremely uncomfortable to carry at the red carpet. However, Deepika has now shared a stylish video detailing her look in the same dress, and it is spectacular. With the video, the actress has proved that the look or her choice of outfit wasn't wrong. Check her out looking like a true diva that Deepika Padukone is.