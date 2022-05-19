Cannes 2022: Hina Khan casts black spell at the French Riviera in a sheer outfit on day 2

TV diva and popular actress Hina Khan raise the temperature in black, She chooses to wear a black hot outfit for the second day of the 75th Cannes film festival.

Hina Khan Cannes 2022: Popular TV actress and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan's look for the second day of Cannes 2022 is out and Hina Khan's Instagram post is getting a lot of love. Hina Khan wore a black outfit on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Hina Khan was looking very hot and beautiful in a black outfit. People are very fond of Hina Khan's pictures and her look also people are praising Hina Khan for her look in Cannes. In such a situation, the eyes of the fans are fixed on the look of Hina Khan's Day 3, and the fans are eagerly waiting for her next look. For more information watch the video now.