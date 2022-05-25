videos

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sets the temperature soaring in a satin side slit gown [Watch video]

Popular actress Hina Khan recently uploaded some of her amazing pictures on Instagram, in which she is looking extremely gorgeous in a blue side slit dress.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 25, 2022 7:30 AM IST

Hina Khan: TV's popular actress Hina Khan has been seen at the Cannes Film Festival for the past few days. Hina Khan's attires are making headlines every day, Recently, Hina Khan has shared some more pictures of herself on her Instagram. In the post, she is wearing a blue satin side slit dress, and perfect hair and makeup make the look even better. Pictures of Hina Khan are becoming viral on social media and people are also praising Hina Khan's look. Not only this but her dress is also being compared with Priyanka Chopra's dress. Check out the video for more information.

