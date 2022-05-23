Cannes 2022 Round Up: Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari slay it in BLACK at the prestigious film festival

Deepika and Aditi in Black at Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari has shared her latest pictures on Instagram, in which she is looking extremely beautiful in a black gown. At the same time, Deepika Padukone has also shared some pictures on social media and she was looking absolutely stunning in black gown.

Deepika and Aditi in Black at Cannes 2022: On the fifth day of the 'Cannes Film Festival', Indian stars continue to be in the heat. Every day, Indian stars are seen doing something new in this event. In the recent past, stars like Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia have spilled the beans. Now Aditi Rao Hydari is also seen spilling her beans at the Cannes Festival. Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in a saree and gown from Indian designer Sabyasachi. Aditi Rao Hydari has shared her latest pictures on Instagram, in which she is looking extremely beautiful in a black gown. At the same time, Deepika Padukone has also shared some pictures on social media and she was looking absolutely stunning in black gown. Watch this video for more information.