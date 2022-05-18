videos

Watch Next

Videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled over Aaradhya's hairstyle as the family leaves for Cannes 2022

Entertainment News

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan [Watch Video]

Videos

Before Cannes 2022, Hina Khan steals hearts with her stunning avatar at UK Asian Film Festival

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in white and black gown at day 1 of the film festival

The 75th Cannes film festival has started in a full swing, and celebrities started posting about their outfits on social media. Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black and white gown on Day 1 at the event.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 18, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Cannes 2022: The Cannes Film Festival has started and in such a situation, people are waiting to see the looks of their favorite celebrities, recently some celebrities have taken out their Day 1 look at Cannes. South star Tamannaah Bhatia also shared her Cannes picture in which she is wearing a black and white gown, carrying the look with dramatic makeup and diamond earrings. Let me tell you that this is Tamannaah's first Cannes Film Festival. Watch the video for more details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all