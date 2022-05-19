videos

Watch Next

Videos

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela looks straight out of a fairytale in a white gown

Videos

Cannes 2021: Decoding Deepika Padukone’s RETRO look in Sabyasachi saree – Deets Inside

Videos

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela perform Ghoomar at the film festival [Watch Video]

Videos

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in white and black gown at day 1 of the film festival

Cannes 2022: TV divas Helly Shah and Hina Khan GLAM up the red carpet with their stunning looks – Must Watch

Cannes Film festival's video of popular TV actress and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan and Helly Shah is going viral and both are looking very beautiful in the video.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 19, 2022 3:54 PM IST

Hina Khan and Helly Shah Cannes 2022: Many Bollywood celebrities are showing their flair at the Cannes Film Festival. The pictures of the red carpet keep going viral on social media, from Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, everyone is seen in a different styles. Recently, TV actress Helly Shah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan have revealed their look. Helly Shah walked the Cannes festival in a shimmery gown, while Hina Khan looked amazing in a red dress, watch the video for more information related to the event.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all