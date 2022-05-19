Cannes 2022: TV divas Helly Shah and Hina Khan GLAM up the red carpet with their stunning looks – Must Watch

Cannes Film festival's video of popular TV actress and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan and Helly Shah is going viral and both are looking very beautiful in the video.

Hina Khan and Helly Shah Cannes 2022: Many Bollywood celebrities are showing their flair at the Cannes Film Festival. The pictures of the red carpet keep going viral on social media, from Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, everyone is seen in a different styles. Recently, TV actress Helly Shah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan have revealed their look. Helly Shah walked the Cannes festival in a shimmery gown, while Hina Khan looked amazing in a red dress, watch the video for more information related to the event.