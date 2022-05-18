videos

Cannes 2021: Decoding Deepika Padukone's RETRO look in Sabyasachi saree – Deets Inside

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela perform Ghoomar at the film festival [Watch Video]

Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in white and black gown at day 1 of the film festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled over Aaradhya's hairstyle as the family leaves for Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela looks straight out of a fairytale in a white gown

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in a white pristine white gown. Urvashi completed the look with bold makeup, crimson red lipstick, and statement jewelry.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 18, 2022 6:54 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2022:The 'Cannes Festival' has begun. Fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures of Bollywood celebs. Well, now their wait is over. Let us tell you that the pictures of Cannes 2022 have started coming. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shared her pictures from Cannes 2022, and the pictures went viral instantly. Let us tell you that it's Urvashi Rautela's first Cannes film festival and she is very much excited about that. Urvashi's pictures have come out on the red carpet of Cannes 2022, she looks very beautiful. At the opening of the film festival, the actress walked the red carpet in a stunning one-shoulder white gown. Watch this special video for more details.

