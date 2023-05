Different comments of people are coming on such look of the actress, some people are liking this look of her, while some people are also making negative comments on it, while some people are also comparing the look with Sharmila Tagore. Must watch the video for more information.

Cannes 2023: Cannes 2023 has started with much fanfare and Bollywood celebrities seem to be making headlines with their different looks. In such a situation, another new look from Sara Ali Khan's Cannes red carpet has come to the fore, in which she is seen in a white saree and deep-neck blouse. The actress completed the look with white and black pearl jewelry. Different comments of people are coming on such look of the actress, some people are liking this look of her, while some people are also making negative comments on it, while some people are also comparing the look with Sharmila Tagore. Must watch the video for more information.