Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela’s Pink tulle dress reminds fans of Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2019 look

Video Desk | May 17, 2023 3:12 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2023: The International Film Festival Cannes 2023 has started and many Bollywood actresses are constantly in headlines for their looks. Actress Urvashi Rautela wore a pink gown on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival. Along with the long layered gown, Urvashi's accessories are also making headlines. The neckpiece of the crocodile design of the actress is in the limelight. It is being said that Urvashi's dress is reminding of Deepika's Cannes dress. Must watch the video for more information.