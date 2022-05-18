videos

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone to R Madhavan; Indian celebrities slay on the red carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 1: This year the prestigious 75th Cannes film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia all these Indian stars walk on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in full style.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 18, 2022 1:15 PM IST

Cannes Film Festival 2022 Day 1: Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia all these Indian stars walk on the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in full style. This year the prestigious Cannes film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. Deepika Padukone wore gold and black Sabyasachi saree at the opening ceremony and Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela were also spotted putting their best fashion foot forward at the film festival. Not just the actress, actors also nailed at the event with their appearances. In this video you can watch the stylish attires of the Indian celebrities.

