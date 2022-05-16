videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Tamannaah Bhatia gets trolled for her walk in a blue latex dress; netizens ask, 'Why is she walking like that?' – watch video

Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday 2021: Top Bollywood Movies of Tamannaah Bhatia | Watch video

Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia has a special wish for Allu Arjun's Pushpa and we hope it comes true

Entertainment News

SPOTTED: Tamannaah Bhatia's beautiful smile, Kajal Aggarwal's stylish appearance and more celebs who made heads turn today

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Let's Watch the video to know more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 16, 2022 7:11 PM IST

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She opted for an oversized brown pantsuit with a floral print. She looked absolutely stunning with light makeup and she kept her hair open. She was seen carrying black handbag with her outfit complemented with checkered shirt. Here she was looking absolutely excited. At the Cannes 2022 Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will walk the red carpet. Let's Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all