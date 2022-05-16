Cannes Film Festival 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns at the airport as she leaves for the French Riviera

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Let's Watch the video to know more.

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked at the Mumbai airport recently heading to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022. She opted for an oversized brown pantsuit with a floral print. She looked absolutely stunning with light makeup and she kept her hair open. She was seen carrying black handbag with her outfit complemented with checkered shirt. Here she was looking absolutely excited. At the Cannes 2022 Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will walk the red carpet. Let's Watch the video to know more.