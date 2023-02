Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport, turning heads in a vibrant orange jacket, Meanwhile, Shehzada stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were seen at a promotional event for their movie. Watch Videos.

Celeb Spotted: Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport, turning heads in a vibrant orange jacket that exuded confidence and style. The diva looked effortlessly chic and swaggered through the crowds with ease, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities. Meanwhile, Shehzada stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were seen at a promotional event for their upcoming movie, captivating fans with their stunning looks and infectious charm. Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the airport and was pleasantly surprised to see his fans dancing to his hit songs, adding to the already buzzing atmosphere. Overall, it was a star-studded event that left fans and onlookers alike in awe.