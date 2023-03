Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in comfy casuals. Bollywood celebs never fail to impress with their impeccable style sense, even when they're just out and about in the town. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Spotted: Bollywood celebs are always in the limelight, whether it's on the big screen or out and about in the city. Recently, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was spotted at the Mumbai airport in comfy casuals and without makeup look. Suhana, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', is already a favourite of the paparazzi. Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold and entertaining personality, was also spotted at the airport in her best outfit. The fashion-conscious Bollywood celebs never fail to impress with their impeccable style sense, even when they're just out and about in the town. Watch Entertainment Videos.