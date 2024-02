Every style of Bollywood's Bebo i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan is special. Be it spotted in a glamorous avatar at a ...

Every style of Bollywood's Bebo i.e. Kareena Kapoor Khan is special. Be it spotted in a glamorous avatar at a party or in a casual avatar at the airport. The actress is often in the news for her fashion sense. Recently the actress was spotted at the airport in no makeup look. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a blue hoodie at the airport. The actress is looking very beautiful even in this simple look. This look of the actress is becoming very viral on social media. Kareena Kapoor's name is included in the list of beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood. The actress has given many hit films to Bollywood and has made a special place for herself in everyone's heart due to her acting and fashion sense. Kareena Kapoor Khan often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress is also very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. The actress is often seen spending quality time with her family. For more information please watch the video.