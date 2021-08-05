Celebrities In Town| Kartik Aaryan| Sanjana Sanghi| Varun Dhawan| Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

From Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham Shanaya Kapoor with mom Maheep Kapoor spotted in the city to Varun Dhawan & Sanjana Sanghi, we’ve got you covered on all the celeb spotting in the tinsel town today. Time for some star gazing, fellas! Our hardworking paparazzi have been out and about capturing the stars in the city zipping past where you'd least expect them. While some are busy shooting across the city, others are hobnobbing with their pals, or enjoying their downtime. Watch the video to watch what your favourite celebrities are upto and for more such content, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com and India.com