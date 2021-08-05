videos

‘My relationship with Kartik Aaryan is on a different level,’ says 14 Phere actress Kriti Kharbanda [Exclusive]

WATCH: When Katrina Kaif left Vicky Kaushal blushing with his famous URI dialogue

Chris Pratt dances on Varun Dhawan's Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2 and sends fans into a frenzy – watch video

Varun Dhawan seeks help from fans for his 'fatherhood' – watch video

Celebrities In Town| Kartik Aaryan| Sanjana Sanghi| Varun Dhawan| Shanaya Kapoor & Maheep Kapoor

Hitesh Malik   |    August 5, 2021 5:28 PM IST

From Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham Shanaya Kapoor with mom Maheep Kapoor spotted in the city to Varun Dhawan & Sanjana Sanghi, we’ve got you covered on all the celeb spotting in the tinsel town today. Time for some star gazing, fellas! Our hardworking paparazzi have been out and about capturing the stars in the city zipping past where you'd least expect them. While some are busy shooting across the city, others are hobnobbing with their pals, or enjoying their downtime. Watch the video to watch what your favourite celebrities are upto and for more such content, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com and India.com

