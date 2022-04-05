videos

Watch Next

Videos

Watch Out: Ritesh Deshmukh was spotted at airport departure, Pooja Hegde was also snapped

Videos

Watch Out: Jay Bhanushali Spotted At Airport, Randeep Hooda And Vaani Kapoor Were Also Snapped

Videos

YouTube Sensation Bhuvan Bam Snapped On Sets Of Zee Comedy Factor| Style Diva Sara, Kareena Also Snapped

Celebrities Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan at 'Dasvi' Movie Screening To New Parents Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Banerjee Stepping Out From Hospital ; Watch video

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi. After a trailer launch of 'Dasvi' actor is counting the days for his film to finally hit the big screen. And on the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Banerjee are spotted with their baby girl outside the hospital.

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 5, 2022 7:05 PM IST

Celebrities spotted: Abhishek Bachchan Dasvi Movie Screening To New Parents Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Banerjee Stepping Out From Hospital - Well-known actors of Bollywood have been spotted at different places. From Abhishek Bachchan to new parents Gurmeet Choudhary. Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi. After a trailer launch of 'Dasvi' actor is counting the days for his film to finally hit the big screen. And on the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Banerjee are spotted with their baby girl outside the hospital. Debina is seen in a black shirt and jeggings & Gurmeet is seen wearing a white T-shirt and trousers. To know more about these watch the video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all