Some of Bollywood's top actors recently went out looking lovely and effortlessly trendy, captivating Mumbai's crowded streets with their show of celebrity style. Watch your favorite celebrities pose for the paps.

On a glitzy and glamorous day, the paparazzi keep on capturing some of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses and actors, including Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon , along with other stars, as they were spotted at different places with stunning outfits.The paparazzi were on their toes, capturing every stunning moment, and the fans couldn't get enough of the fabulous fashion parade at the airport, Mumbai streets, and many other locations. With elegance, poise, and a touch of star power, the celebs proved that their impeccable style knows no boundaries. Their classy outfits and captivating demeanor showcased why they are true fashion icons in the industry, leaving everyone in admiration and anticipation for their next fashionable appearances.