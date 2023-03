Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Arbaaz Khan, and Kajol are setting new airport fashion trends. Their style and outfits inspire fans to experiment with their looks.

Celebs Airport Look: The airport has become a runway for celebrities to showcase their style and set new trends in the world of fashion. Recently, Allu Arjun stole the show with his dapper print t-shirt, while Arbaaz Khan kept it cool and casual in his laid-back outfit. Kajol and her son made a striking appearance, with Kajol looking vibrant and stunning in her yellow suit. These stars are setting the bar high with their airport looks, inspiring fans to step up their game and experiment with their outfits. It's not just about comfort, but also about style, and these celebrities prove that fashion knows no boundaries. So, get ready to take off with some trend-setting airport fashion!