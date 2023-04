Celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Rakhi Sawant have been spotted at the airport, showcasing their trendy travel wear. They prove that airport fashion is just as significant as any other occasion. Watch Entertainment Video.

Celebs Airport Look: Celebrities are known for their impeccable style, and when it comes to traveling, they don't disappoint. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakhi Sawant, and a host of other stars were spotted at the airport, flaunting their fashionable travel attire. From casual chic to trendy and stylish, these celebs know how to make a statement while on the move. Whether jet-setting to film sets or vacation spots, these stars prove that airport fashion is just as important as any other occasion. Watch Entertainment Video.