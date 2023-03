Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, and Deepika Padukone recently caught everyone's attention with their impeccable fashion sense. Check out the celeb's spotted video

Celebs Spotted: Bollywood celebrities Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, and Deepika Padukone recently caught everyone's attention with their impeccable fashion sense. Tiger Shroff looked dashing in a stylish black leather jacket and ripped jeans, while Neha Dhupia rocked a chic jumpsuit paired with strappy heels and a statement clutch. Deepika Padukone was a vision in a floral print saree and elegant jewelry. The trio proved that they are true to style icons and never fail to impress with their fashion game. Their latest sightings have definitely set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Watch Entertainment Videos.