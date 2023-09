Chak De India actor Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites video will leave you teary eyed

Video Desk | September 15, 2023 5:01 PM IST

Rio Kapadia Last Rites: Well-known Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia is no more. The actor passed away on September 13 at the age of 66. Rio Kapadia was seen in many Bollywood films including Shahrukh Khan's Chak De India, Happy New Year, and Dil Chahta Hai. He was last seen in Prime Video's recently released web series 'Made in Heaven 2' starring Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, and Jim Sarabh. Rest in peace star.