Popular TV actor Mohit Malik has been seen playing an important role in many big serials, movies and web series. ...

Popular TV actor Mohit Malik has been seen playing an important role in many big serials, movies and web series. The actor's recent web series Chamak is in the news. The actor is going to be seen in the role of gay in the web series. The actor has discussed his character in a recent interview. Not only this, he has also shared many other special things related to his web series. He also praised the director of the web series. Not only this, he has also discussed about working in reality shows. Let us tell you that the actor has been seen in many famous TV serials. The actor is very active on social media and is constantly seen giving updates related to his personal life and upcoming projects. For more information please watch the video.