Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu, is a sequel to the Tamil horror comedy movie Chandramukhi. Kangana will play the part of a dancer in the movie.

Chandramukhi 2: In a spine-chilling revelation, the highly anticipated first look of "Chandramukhi 2" featuring Kangana Ranaut has left fans breathless with excitement and awe. The poster showcases Kangana in an enigmatic avatar, exuding an air of mystery and intrigue that promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. With her piercing eyes and captivating expression, Kangana Ranaut effortlessly embraces the horror-comedy genre, sending shivers down the spines of viewers. Dressed in an ethereal yet haunting attire, she appears as a perfect blend of beauty and fear, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her performance in the film. The visual treat has ignited a frenzy on social media, with fans praising Kangana's impeccable transformation into her character. Many have called her look "beyond gorgeous" and "breathtaking," commending the actress for her versatility and commitment to delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience. As the first glimpse of "Chandramukhi 2" unfolds, the film's intriguing storyline and Kangana's captivating portrayal have become the talk of the town. Fans can't contain their excitement, eagerly waiting to witness the supernatural world of the movie and Kangana's spectacular performance on the big screen. "Chandramukhi 2" is set to redefine the horror-comedy genre, and with Kangana Ranaut leading the way, it promises to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and spine-tingling moments.