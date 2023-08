Divyenndu Sharma's endearing reaction on the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, the actor is very impressed with the journey of ISRO. The actor has expressed his happiness in this way. Watch the video.

Chandrayaan 3's success: As the celestial curtains unveiled the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface, India stood united in awe and pride. This historic achievement has not only bolstered India's reputation on the global stage but has also ignited an unquenchable flame of inspiration in every citizen's heart. Amid this nationwide jubilation, voices from all walks of life have chimed in to express their awe and appreciation. From the farthest corners of the nation to the glamorous realms of the entertainment industry, every individual is marveling at the remarkable feat accomplished by ISRO. In the constellation of opinions, actor Divyenndu Sharma shines brightly as a proud member of this exultant nation. When asked about the remarkable success of Chandrayaan 3, his eyes glisten with admiration and reverence for ISRO's journey. Divyenndu's voice resonates with genuine pride as he commends the unwavering dedication of the entire team behind this cosmic venture. From commoners to celebrities, the collective heartbeat of India throbs with newfound pride as Chandrayaan 3 writes a new chapter in our cosmic odyssey.