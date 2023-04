Jeet, a popular Bengali actor, and upcoming actress Susmita Chatterjee spoke about their upcoming film Chengiz in an exclusive interview. Watch Entertainment Videos

Chengiz: Jeet, a popular Bengali actor, and upcoming actress Susmita Chatterjee spoke about their upcoming film "Chengiz" in an exclusive interview with india.com. The film, which was originally an OTT release, will now have a pan-India release on April 21. Jeet and Susmita discussed the process of turning an OTT script into a big-screen production and addressed stereotypes around Bengali cinema. They also talked about the film's box office clash with Salman Khan's "Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan" and their hopes for its success.