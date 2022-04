View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@chhavihussein)

TV actress Chhavi Mittal recently underwent a surgery after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been penning inspiring post since then and keeping her fans updated about her recovery. Recently, she shared a funny video on Instagram cribbing about the hospital food. She then even thanked her friends and family who sent her home-cooked delicious meals. Chhavi also adviced all the cancer patients to give up on white sugar. On Instagram, she wrote, "Getting used to the pain, but not the hospital food although the FNB here is very kind!

Thank you my lovely family and friends who are kind enough to send me home cooked food following doctors meal restrictions… what would I do without you!" Also Read - Chhavi Mittal, Tahira Kashyap and more: Divas who fought breast cancer with a wide smile on their faces