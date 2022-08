Must-watch movies of megastar Chiranjeevi. The South Indian megastar is celebrating his 67th birthday today and we are showing you his most iconic movies that you must watch.

Chiranjeevi's top iconic movies: South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He started his career in the late 70s. Chiranjeevi entered the industry in 1978 with the film Pranam Khareedu, and he became the megastar of the Telugu film industry after the movie. The Megastar is also known for his outstanding dancing moves. He worked in many industries, like Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. Chiranjeevi has worked in many genres, including comedy, drama, and especially action. The South Indian megastar is celebrating his 67th birthday today and we are showing you his most iconic movies that you must watch.