In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife Chitrangada Singh reveals her fashion mantra. Watch Video.

Chitrangda Singh reveals her fashion mantra: The dusky beauty, Chitrangada Singh, is popular for her unique looks. Fans love her lovely smile. Fans are crazy about her hot and sizzling look. Fans are not only crazy about her looks; in fact, fans are fond of her body and fitness also. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, she reveals her secret to fitness and how she maintains such a body. She said, "She would love to try Sonam Kapoor's style. I really like her fashion style." We also played a rapid-fire game with her, and it was fun to know her answers. Let's check out this video about her fashion mantra. Watch Video.