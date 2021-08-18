videos

Chitrashi Rawat Talks About Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan During Chak De India Shooting : Watch This Exclusive Interview

Today, in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, she talks about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 18, 2021 6:35 PM IST

Chitrashi Rawat's Exclusive Interview : A former hockey player and a great actress, Chitrashi Rawat won millions of hearts with her outstanding performance as Komal Chautala in Chak De India. Today, in this exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, she talks about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. Not just that revealed many other fun incidences on the sets of the movie. Watch this video to know more.

