Chris Evans is the 'sexiest man alive' 2022: We all know Chris Evans, aka Captain America, has a huge fan following, and people love him after he played the role of Steve Rogers in the Marvel movie Captain America. Chris started his career with the movie Opposite Sex in 2000. Recently, he won the title of most 'sexiest man alive' for 2022. After winning the title, he shared his reaction and said, "My mom will be so happy." Every year, the title is given to a person by an American magazine. Last year, Paul Rudd won the title. In this video, find out the men who won the title in the last 10 years. Watch Video.