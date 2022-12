Bollywood Christmas celebration 2022: The post of the Christmas celebration was shared by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and many other stars. Watch entertainment videos.

Bollywood Stars Christmas 2022 Celebration: Bollywood stars celebrated the Christmas festival. The Bollywood actors took to social media to share pictures and videos of the Christmas celebration. Katrina Kaif shared pictures with her husband and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and family, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories to share his heartfelt greetings for the Christmas festivities, and the Kapoor family gathered for the festival and celebrated Christmas together. Let's check out how other Bollywood celebs celebrated Christmas 2022. Watch entertainment videos.