Christmas craze is being seen all over the world as well as among Bollywood stars. Recently the Kapoor family was spotted together at Christmas Brunch. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had revealed the face of daughter Raha on such a special occasion. On this special occasion, Aadar Jain was also spotted with his new girlfriend. Aadar recently made his relationship Instagram official. Let us tell you that after the break up with actress Tara Sutaria, the actor is continuously in the news for his new relationship. Let us tell you that pictures of the party are going viral on social media. The entire Kapoor family was present in the party. For more information please watch the video.