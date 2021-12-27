Christmas Celebration 2021: Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, this is how Bollywood stars celebrated Christmas 2021 | Watch video

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif gave a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram. The actors also wished their fans on social media. Let's watch how they celebrated their Christmas 2021.

Pratibha Katariya | December 27, 2021 5:00 PM IST