Chunky Panday Pre-Birthday Bash: 90's Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has been part of the Hindi industry for three decades. He entered Bollywood with the film 'Aag Hi Aag' in 1998. He used to work as an acting instructor at a school. He gave an acting lesson to Akshay Kumar. The actor is celebrating his 60th birthday today, September 26th. On Saturday night, the actor threw a pre-birthday bash for family and industry friends. Bollywood's big stars attended the party. Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Kapoor with the whole family, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, and more attended the pre-birthday celebration. To see the inside picture and videos, watch the video.