Chup Movie Public Review: The movie Chup is a serial killer story. The lead actors in the movie are Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and many more. Dulquer Salmaan played the role of a florist, and Shreya Dhanwanthary played the role of a young journalist. They are both attracted to each other. This film has been made into a psychological crime thriller, and that is making the fans super excited. The film Chup was released today, September 23rd. We are here to tell you about the movie review given by the Audience. In this video, let's watch the public review and decide whether the movie is a hit or a flop. Watch Video.