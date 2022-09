The upcoming Indian Hindi language movie written and directed by R.Balki, 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, is going to hit the big screen on September 23rd. During the screening of the movie, the star cast of the movie shared their views on Bollywood movies. Watch the video.

Chup Movie Screening: The upcoming Indian Hindi language movie written and directed by R.Balki, 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, is going to hit the big screen on September 23rd. This film has been made in the psychological crime thriller genre and that is making the fans super excited. Chup co-star Dulquer Salmaan, with the supporting lead role characters Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Deol, and Pooja Bhatt, were spotted at the film screening in Mumbai. Dulquer Salmaan looked stunning in his white suit, whereas Sunny Deol carried himself in a casual outfit with a check shirt. Pooja Bhatt looked amazing in her self-glorifying black outfit. They are all on a positive note as they believe that people will love this genre and that somewhere the connection between this film and cinema legend 'Guru Datt' will attract people to the theatre. Let's have a look at the video to know more.