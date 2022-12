Rohit Shetty is proud of becoming a household name and opens up about why he is a hit machine

is one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry and his every film is a massive hit, if not at the box office but definitely on small screens. We met the Cirkus filmmaker before the release of his film and asked about the secret behind his success to which he said," There is no secret. I have a set audience over the years who believe in me. Golmaal released in 2006 and ever since then I have my faithful audience, it's not that I am a great director, people have considers my films as their own and they wait for a Rohit Shetty film."