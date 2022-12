Rohit Shetty reveals how people close to him for concerned for Sooryavanshi but he was determined in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.

Cirkus director gets candid with BollywoodLife like never before. We met the star director and had a conversation about his next release with . In that, we quizzed Rohit about the pandemic and what was the learning process during the toughest time for all. He said that at that time everybody told me to realise on ITT because it was two years already. My friends, well-wishers and everyone were worried about me, but I was sure that I want to release the film in the theatre come what may, and the result is out everywhere. The pandemic thought me that time changes and one should keep patience and faith.