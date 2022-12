Ranveer Singh recalls the tough time of pandemic and how if has affected him in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.

is all set for his next release Cirkus and the actor got candid with BollywoodLife like never before. Recalling the time of the pandemic, Ranveer admitted that there were a lot of things people had to face and he was still blessed with everything. Ranveer even admitted to not being the same person and that the pandemic has changed him forever. The actor and the entire team of Cirkus shot the film during the pandemic and it will be released today.